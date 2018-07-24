FOOD & DRINK

New restaurant Thai Festival now open in Boerum Hill

Photo: Catchawan S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar and Thai restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 193 Smith St. in Boerum Hill, the fresh arrival is called Thai Festival and is in the space formerly occupied by Spice.

Thai Festival is serving up basil fried rice, pad see ew and massaman curry, along with fusion dishes like teriyaki grilled salmon and Sriracha fried rice. For vegans, there's basil mock duck and tofu with rice noodles, radish, scallions and bean sprouts. At the full bar, look for signature cocktails and Lao beer.

With a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Thai Festival has gotten a good response.

Yelper S.H. L. said, "Thai Festival is now my favorite Thai neighborhood restaurant. Walked by the other day and noticed Spice changed hands and decided to give it a try tonight. The candied cashew with tempura is so good and the chicken wings dripped in barbecue sauce were so good."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Thai Festival is open from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday, 12:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
