New Rochelle's 3 best spots for high-end Italian eats

Spadaro Ristorante. | Photo: Aries B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Vento



Photo: francesco c./Yelp

Topping the list is Vento. Located at 282 Huguenot St., the sushi bar and Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated high-end Italian restaurant in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you'll find sushi, an entire section devoted to Mediterranean fish flown in from Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal and classic Italian dishes. For pasta, there is the Mezzi Rigatoni (shrimp, garlic, calabrian chili, cherry tomatoes and arugula), Penne (Maryland blue crab meat, tomatoes, cream, vodka and basil), lamb and veal chops and veal picatta (thinly sliced veal, capers and lemon in a white wine sauce).

2. Spadaro Ristorante



Photo: jamie c./Yelp

Next up is Spadaro Ristorante, situated at 211 Main St. With four stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Try the Pappardelle Mare Monti, which comes with asparagus, shrimp, smoked mozzarella and light tomatoe sauce, the Rigatoni Lamb Ragu or, if you are craving fish, opt for the Branzino. Tiramisu or a cannoli are also the perfect choices to cap a meal.

3. Agostino's Italian Ristorante



Photo: Jerry l./Yelp

Agostino's Italian Ristorante, located at 336 Pelham Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.

In addition to an assortment of soup and salad, as well as starters, to begin the meal, Agostino's Italian Ristorante offers fresh pasta, fish and meat as main courses on the menu. Consider the Cannelloni (homemade veal and spinach Cannelloni in mascarpone sauce), the Cioppino Alla Bar (clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, lobster tail and octopus in a light marinara sauce over linguine) or the Beef Tenderloin (broiled filet mignon with mushrooms and onions).
