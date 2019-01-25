New Rochelle's 4 best spots to score budget-friendly Mexican eats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Restaurant Tecalitlan
Photo: elena m./Yelp
Topping the list is Restaurant Tecalitlan. Located at 123 Union Ave., the Mexican spot is the highest rated cheap Mexican restaurant in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant offers hard shelled tacos with ground beef and vegetables, red mole enchiladas with shredded chicken and sauteed tortilla chips with green salsa and scrambled eggs.
Yelper John W. wrote, "Simply the best tacos I ever had. Also the lady that runs the place is so kind and so sweet. I had the adobada, asadas and lengua tacos."
2. Mister Taco
Photo: jennifer t./Yelp
Next up is Mister Taco, situated at 619 N Ave. With four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
The spot serves nachos with refried beans, cheese and jalapenos; soft corn tortilla tacos with pork, steak, lettuce, cilantro and onions; and a grilled chicken burrito with lettuce and cheese. (View the menu here.)
Julia R. said, "This is my best place to go for Mexican food. The owners are so polite and will try their best to make you a meal that isn't on the menu. It's great for friends and family to eat and just relax."
3. El Michoacano Restaurant
Photo: armand s./Yelp
El Michoacano Restaurant, located at 485 Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Mexican spot four stars out of 28 reviews.
Try the beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas with rice and beans, or opt for the barbecue beef burrito with rice, vegetables and avocado slices.
D. R. B. wrote, "If you want to be served Mexican comfort food in a cozy simple dining room, then you will appreciate this place. Consistent food served piping hot. This family owned business is one of the best values for those wanting an amazing and inexpensive meal!"
4. Fresh Taco
Photo: fresh taco/Yelp
Fresh Taco is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 673 Main St. to see for yourself.
Try the chili nachos with beef, beans, tomatoes and jalapenos; the grilled chicken fajitas with onion and jalapeno; or the grilled chicken quesadilla with cheese.
Davida M. said, "This place is excellent every time! The food is fresh, well seasoned and the staff is good. I always order extra on my tostadas and they get it right all the time. The prices are also very reasonable."