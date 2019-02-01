New Rochelle's 4 best spots to score pizza, without breaking the bank

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza outlets in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. The Big Slice
Photo: Julien T./Yelp
Topping the list is The Big Slice. Located at 624 place in New Rochelle, boasting four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. Try the barbecue chicken, the pepperoni and sausage, or the eggplant and roasted peppers pizza.
2. Saccone's Pizzeria
Photo: jake m./Yelp
Next up is Saccone's Pizzeria, situated at 56 Sixth St. With four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly pie. Expect a variety of toppings -- including pepperoni, mushroom, spinach, broccoli and eggplant -- plus Italian ice, ice cream and more.
3. Pizza Centre
Photo: steph c./Yelp
Pizza Centre, located at 374 Pelham Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced spot to score pizza, calzones, heroes and more four stars out of 34 reviews. Yelpers particularly enjoy dropping by for specialty slices, like the Sicilian.
4. Terranova Brick Oven Pizzeria Restaurant
Photo: jerry l./Yelp
Terranova Brick Oven Pizzeria Restaurant is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 123 Pelham Road to try to brick-oven pie topped with ricotta, mozzarella and white sauce; ham, pineapple and white sauce, and other combinations.