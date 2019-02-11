New Rochelle's top 3 wine bars, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Posto 22
Photo: linda d./Yelp
Topping the list is Posto 22. Located at 22 Division St., the Italian restaurant and wine bar is the highest rated such spot in New Rochelle, boasting four stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp.
2. Dubrovnik Restaurant
Photo: howard o./Yelp
Next up is Dubrovnik Restaurant, situated at 721 Main St. With four stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean wine bar, which specializes in seafood, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Gnarly Vine Wine Bar
Photo: s s./Yelp
The Gnarly Vine Wine Bar, located at 501 Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 83 reviews.