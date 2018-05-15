FOOD & DRINK

New rooftop cocktail bar Broken Shaker opens its doors in the Flatiron District

By Hoodline
A brand-new rooftop bar is opening its doors atop the Freehand Hotel. Called Broken Shaker, the fresh addition is located at 23 Lexington Ave. in the Flatiron District.

The new spot specializes in craft cocktails to go with its plentiful plants, colorful decor and custom glassware. Owners Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi have transplanted the James Beard-nominated bar from Miami to New York, while keeping to its formula of seasonal craft cocktails and Mediterranean and Caribbean fusion fare, Eater reports.

In a departure from many rooftop bars around New York, seating is strictly first-come, first-serve.

On the menu, diners can expect to find dishes like the octopus and twice-fried plantain slices with piquillo emulsion and chili oil, or the malawach, a Yemenite bread served with tahini, chermoula herb sauce, spinach and artichoke labneh yogurt.

Cocktail aficionados will find offerings such as the Liquid Swords, with gin, vodka, passion fruit liqueur, yuzu, grapefruit shandy and Chinese five spice. There are separate menus for the Miami and New York cocktail selections, as well as a different special cocktail each day. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar has made a positive start.

"They managed to bring Miami vibes to the rooftop of Freehand Hotel, with views of the city. What can I say, kudos!" said Victoria Q., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 10. "The view is spectacular. I am sure it would be beautiful during the night."

"Out of the gate, it's easily the best rooftop in Manhattan. Unlike the polished metals and glass perimeters of most rooftops, this has character that can only be rivaled by something like the Pod39 Hotel's rooftop, but definitely stands alone, vibe-wise," Yelper Ruggy J. added.

He also advised potentially confused bar-goers: "The rooftop entrance is located on 24th Street just east of Lexington, if you're lost trying to find it."

Head on over to check it out: Broken Shaker is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-4 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
