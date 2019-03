New skincare spot Noble Beauty Spa now open in Flushing

Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding

You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype

There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible

A new skincare, permanent makeup and eyelash service spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Flushing, called Noble Beauty Spa , is located at 37-11 Prince St., Floor 2Services include massages, facials and hair removal. Skincare items are also available for sale. Be sure to check the website for special offers.With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Noble Beauty Spa has been warmly received by patrons.Dian Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17, wrote, "My time at Noble Beauty was absolutely fantastic. I had Annie for several times already and my skin looks and feels radiant, soft and so much healthier."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Noble Beauty Spa is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.---