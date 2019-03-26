Food & Drink

New skincare spot Noble Beauty Spa now open in Flushing

Photo: Noble Beauty Spa/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new skincare, permanent makeup and eyelash service spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Flushing, called Noble Beauty Spa, is located at 37-11 Prince St., Floor 2

Services include massages, facials and hair removal. Skincare items are also available for sale. Be sure to check the website for special offers.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Noble Beauty Spa has been warmly received by patrons.

Dian Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17, wrote, "My time at Noble Beauty was absolutely fantastic. I had Annie for several times already and my skin looks and feels radiant, soft and so much healthier."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Noble Beauty Spa is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
  • Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding
  • You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype
  • There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible


---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoodline
TOP STORIES
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Water main break shuts down part of 7th Avenue in Chelsea
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Racist note hidden in tampon prompts outrage at NYC school
Brazen gunman opens fire on NYC street in broad daylight
7 On Your Side Investigates impact of under funding on student achievement
Show More
Doc accused of killing pregnant mistress' baby appears in court
Dog dies during ear cleaning procedure
NYC teacher accused of hitting 9-year-old boy with book
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
71-year-old woman killed when fire engulfs LI building
More TOP STORIES News