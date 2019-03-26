New skincare spot Noble Beauty Spa now open in Flushing

Services include massages, facials and hair removal. Skincare items are also available for sale. Be sure to check the website for special offers.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Noble Beauty Spa has been warmly received by patrons.
Dian Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17, wrote, "My time at Noble Beauty was absolutely fantastic. I had Annie for several times already and my skin looks and feels radiant, soft and so much healthier."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Noble Beauty Spa is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.