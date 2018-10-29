FOOD & DRINK

New SoHo eatery Frankie Goes To Bollywood serves Indian fare in a wrap

Photo: Anurag P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 204 Spring St. in SoHo, the newcomer is called Frankie Goes To Bollywood.

This eatery puts a spin on traditional Indian and street food dishes. Try the Totally Tikka Frankie with tandoor chicken, sweet peppers and tomato-fenugreek curry wrapped in a gluten-free flatbread.

For dessert, treat yourself to a Bombay Beignet. The New Orleans-style doughnut is filled with spiced rice pudding and dusted with cardamom cinnamon sugar.

Frankie Goes To Bollywood has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Akanksha K. said, "I had the Chicken Tikka Frankie and it was delicious. The chapati (Indian bread) is rolled fresh and it is gluten free."

And Anurag P. wrote, "The chicken is spiced and cooked wonderfully. The Chapati Wrap has just the right texture. I also enjoyed the chutney and onions."

Frankie Goes To Bollywood is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday.)
