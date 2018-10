New SoHo eatery Frankie Goes To Bollywood serves Indian fare in a wrap

Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 204 Spring St. in SoHo, the newcomer is called Frankie Goes To Bollywood This eatery puts a spin on traditional Indian and street food dishes. Try the Totally Tikka Frankie with tandoor chicken, sweet peppers and tomato-fenugreek curry wrapped in a gluten-free flatbread.For dessert, treat yourself to a Bombay Beignet. The New Orleans-style doughnut is filled with spiced rice pudding and dusted with cardamom cinnamon sugar.Frankie Goes To Bollywood has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.Yelper Akanksha K. said , "I had the Chicken Tikka Frankie and it was delicious. The chapati (Indian bread) is rolled fresh and it is gluten free."And Anurag P. wrote , "The chicken is spiced and cooked wonderfully. The Chapati Wrap has just the right texture. I also enjoyed the chutney and onions."Frankie Goes To Bollywood is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday.)