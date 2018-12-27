FOOD & DRINK

New SoHo sushi bar Takeshi opens its doors

Photo: Takeshi/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new sushi bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Takeshi, the restaurant is located at 28 Grand St. (between Thompson Street and Avenue of the Americas) in SoHo.

The business prides itself on its omakase menu, a Japanese word meaning "I'll leave it up to you." It's a prix fixe sushi dinner and, as itswebsite notes, "Chef Takeshi sources and presents the season's best offerings through multiple courses--from his hands directly to your plate--with the style and execution that allows for the purity of the ingredients to come forth."

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Sandy S., who was the first to review it on Dec. 25, wrote, "One of the best omakase sushi places we have been to! We did the full omakase for $90 and it was so worth it! The food was high quality and delicious, and Takeshi was great at explaining the story of the fish--when uni is in season or why the shrimp tastes amazing--and it was very educational. Takeshi was an engaging and funny chef."

And Howa Y. noted, "This is my favorite omakase sushi place! Super fresh seafood and Takeshi is an incredibly talented chef. The tuna melts in the mouth and the white fish was absolutely delicious. Great service and a great BYOB place."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Takeshi is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
