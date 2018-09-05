FOOD & DRINK

New Sunset Park cocktail bar L'Wren opens its doors

A new cocktail bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Called L'Wren, the new addition is located at 4004 Fifth Ave. in Sunset Park.

The signature cocktail list includes the Sage Advice (gin, sage, mango, lemon) and El Cachondo (tequila, jalapeno, passion fruit, lime). However, food accompaniments are limited to the free popcorn the bar offers to patrons.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar has already made a good impression.

"The owner was working the bar tonight and was extremely friendly and courteous," wrote Yelper Sara B. "The cocktails were fairly priced and excellent quality -- we tried five different ones, and they were all refreshing and interestingly flavored. There is free, delicious popcorn available as well."

And Yelper Nasrene H. quipped, "We got the Lado del Parque cocktail (mezcal, rum, lemongrass green tea, mint) and delicious popcorn and we're still here three days later because we're never leaving."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. L'Wren is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
