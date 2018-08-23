FOOD & DRINK

New sushi bar Minami Lounge now open in Williamsburg

Photo: Brittani B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Williamsburg, called Minami Lounge, is located at 299 S. Fourth St. It specializes in cocktails and small fusion plates as well as sashimi and sushi rolls.

On the menu, look for small bites like the spicy tuna "pizza," yellowtail collar, fresh oysters and avocado fries. Bigger plates include a variety of sushi rolls, as well as a king salmon poke bowl and seafood udon alfredo.

At the bar, the largely tropical-themed cocktail list features a sake spritzer with lemonade and seltzer, as well as the Guavatini (vodka, St. Germain, lemon, guava juice) and a Cucumber Cosmo with vodka, lime, cucumber and syrup.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the early signs look good for Minami Lounge.

"Everything we ate was delicious and well priced! It is now my go-to sushi spot and will be returning frequently," Amy L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 18, wrote. "Delicious appetizers and sushi!"

And Yelper Christian P. was impressed by all the food but particularly recommended the seafood udon alfredo: "This udon dish is so good! A must have!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Minami Lounge is open from 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Monday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
3 cool new izakayas to check out in New York City
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Doctor accused of assaulting patient during breast exam
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies
600-foot drug tunnel to Mexico found in KFC kitchen
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Ex-college student sentenced for false rape accusation
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
2 drivers arrested after flying garbage injures Manhattan pedestrian
Hurricane Lane approaches land as huge Category 4 storm
Show More
LIVE @ 2p: Outrage in Queens over speed cameras' lapse
10 injured in Edison tractor-trailer crash
Intersection redesigned after deadly Brooklyn crash
Ben Affleck enters rehab for third time
Health concerns over Suffolk Co. landfill spark lawsuit
More News