New sushi take-out spot Rolln debuts in Flatiron

A new Japanese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Flatiron, called Rolln, is located at 38 E. 23rd St.
The take-out restaurant exclusively offers sushi rolls, which are made fresh in store. Customers can grab rolls made with rice or quinoa, and a variety of sustainably sourced ingredients. The brief menu offers traditional sushi selections, like the California roll, and more inventive options, like the New York hot dog roll.
Rolln has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Matt Q., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 29, wrote, "Fresh ingredients, friendly service, and efficient automated ordering system. I recommend the salmon/avocado, tuna, spicy salmon, vegetarian and the cheeseburger."
Yelper Jane P. added, "This place is unique and convenient. The rolls were fresh and delicious. Price was affordable, which is perfect for lunch."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rolln is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City