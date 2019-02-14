New Thai spot Charm Kao debuts in Downtown Brooklyn

Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Downtown Brooklyn, called Charm Kao, is located in the former Bed-Stuy Fish Fry location at 193 Schermerhorn St.
At the tiny restaurant -- offering just four small tables -- you'll find a brief menu of Thai classics, starting with appetizers like chicken satay, vegetable dumplings, tom yum soup and mango salad. There's also noodle bowls, rice bowls and curry, including pad Thai, pad see ew and pad kee mow, and red, green and massaman curries. Also expect regional specialities like marinated fried chicken and fried branzino with garlic pepper sauce.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Chelsea P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "We tried the papaya salad, the tom kah kai, the chicken pad kee mao and the shortrib massaman curry. Every single dish was a knockout -- but we will be dreaming about the shortrib massaman curry until we return ... . The meat fell off the bone, and the sauce was so luxurious and decadent I wanted to drink a mug of it."
Yelper Rebecca F. added, "This restaurant is fantastic. The best Thai food I've had in New York. All the richness without the oiliness."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Charm Kao is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
