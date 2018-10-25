New Trader Joe's grocery store now open on the Lower East Side

A new Trader Joe's grocery store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 400 Grand St. on the Lower East Side, the new arrival is one of the chain's many locations in the city.
There are currently seven Trader Joe's in Manhattan as well as others in Brooklyn, Queens and New Jersey. The grocery store is known for being cost-efficient and selling its own brand of products with many gluten-free, kosher and vegan options. The store also sells flowers, wine and most household products.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.
Steven L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 21, wrote, "More space to walk. More space to browse. Shelves are stocked. But towards the end of the night, fresh veggies start to disappear. Staff is helpful. Lines are fast and short most of the time. This is how a grocery store should run if you're shopping in NYC."
And Kate S. wrote, "This is one of my favorite locations to shop when I need Trader Joe's. It is conveniently located in the basement, which is quite spacious. The lines are not atrociously long. The staff is polite and helpful, and it really has a great selection. There is also a bathroom."
Head on over to check it out: Trader Joe's is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
