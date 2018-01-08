New Upper East Side Cocktail Bar 'Jack And Fanny's' Opens Its Doors

A new cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1591 2nd Ave. (between 82nd & 83rd streets) on the Upper East Side, the new addition is called Jack and Fanny's.
This new spot--created by the same folks behind nearby Bondurants on 85th and 2nd--is part game room and part drinkery with "Manhattan's only bocce court inside a bar."
Photo: Jack and Fanny's/Yelp
On the Italian-inspired drink menu, expect to see 14 cocktails on draft with names like "Roman Holiday," "Paper Plane," and "Hey Hot Stuff." There are 16 rotating craft beers on draught, along with a large selection of amaro.
"Did you have a cool uncle whose basement you drank in growing up?" a statement from the owners reads. "Cool, we rebuilt that and added 14 draft cocktails."
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Jack and Fanny's has already made a good impression.
Rose A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 28th, said: "This place is such a fun oasis to have stumbled upon. Walking in, you feel like you've been transported onto the deck of a cruise ship in in 1973. There's a full-sized bocce court, and cocktails on draft."
Yelper Carlos M. added: "I feel like I walked into my grandma's living room in the early '80s, and I love it. Cocktails on draft, along with some solid drafts (love my stouts/porters). Oh, did I mention bocce ball?"
And Courteney C. said: "I met friends here for a party. The weather was terrible and it didn't look like much from the outside, but inside was huge, warm, and awesome! They had a lot of beers, but I went for the cocktails."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jack and Fanny's is open Monday-Saturday from 4pm-4am, and Sunday from 11am-4am.
