New vegan spot A Live Kitchen debuts in Laurelton

A new vegan spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Laurelton, called A Live Kitchen, is located at 227-16 Merrick Blvd.
The restaurant offers an all vegan menu, featuring spaghetti and vegan meatballs and a black bean quesadilla with a tofu scramble and guacamole. There are also salads, soups, empanadas and more.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, A Live Kitchen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Chantal W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 23, wrote, "This place is amazing. ... Everything I ate was very delightful and good. I was full, but in a good way. The portion was just right."
Yelper Wilherne B. added, "Happy to see a vegan restaurant in the area! ... I had the Curry Vedge and cauliflower bites. My fave was the cauliflower bites. They also have a full juice bar in the back."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. A Live Kitchen is open from noon-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
