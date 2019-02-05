FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese spot NY Noodles debuts in Bath Beach

Photo: NY Noodles/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. The new addition to Bath Beach, called NY Noodles, is located at 2369 86th St.

The restaurant offers a small selection of classic Vietnamese appetizers and main dishes, including spring egg rolls with shrimp and pork; and bun bo hue noodle soup with beef shank, pig leg, vegetables and mint leaves; and (View the full menu here.)

NY Noodles has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Irene L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 25, wrote, "There are only a few items on the menu, and the noodle soup comes in two sizes. ... I ordered the pho ga large for $10.88, and it was delicious. I love how rich and bold the soup tastes. The noodles were fresh. And the spicy shrimp paste sauce was really good."

Head on over to check it out: NY Noodles is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
