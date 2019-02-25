New Vietnamese spot Pho Bar debuts in Chinatown

Hungry? A new neighborhood Vietnamese restaurant has you covered. The newcomer to Chinatown, called Pho Bar, is located at 43 Mott St. It has another location in Greenwich Village.
The spot offers pho with beef dumplings and rice noodles, a vegetarian pho with soy protein, string beans, carrots and bok choy, a spicy beef pho with beef balls, a slow-braised house brisket and a spicy broth and more. (View the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is getting mixed feedback from clientele.
Sannah S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "Great broth and noodles! Ordered four pho dishes and all were very delicious! Friendly staff and atmosphere, but the one complaint is that we were seated near the door, where there were only stools to sit at."
Yelper Selina L. added, "Pros: Spacious and comfy seating, super friendly and informative staff, solid eats. ... Cons: The meat in the noodle soup was quite tough. Pho dumpling meat also not juicy."
Pho Bar is now open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
