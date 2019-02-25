FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese spot Pho Bar debuts in Chinatown

Photo: Linda C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Vietnamese restaurant has you covered. The newcomer to Chinatown, called Pho Bar, is located at 43 Mott St. It has another location in Greenwich Village.

The spot offers pho with beef dumplings and rice noodles, a vegetarian pho with soy protein, string beans, carrots and bok choy, a spicy beef pho with beef balls, a slow-braised house brisket and a spicy broth and more. (View the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is getting mixed feedback from clientele.

Sannah S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "Great broth and noodles! Ordered four pho dishes and all were very delicious! Friendly staff and atmosphere, but the one complaint is that we were seated near the door, where there were only stools to sit at."

Yelper Selina L. added, "Pros: Spacious and comfy seating, super friendly and informative staff, solid eats. ... Cons: The meat in the noodle soup was quite tough. Pho dumpling meat also not juicy."

Pho Bar is now open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Craving desserts? Here are White Plains's top 3 options
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
Craving hot pot? Here are New York City's top 5 options
Sugarberry Bakery brings European pastries, cakes and more to Rockville Centre
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cleanup across Tri-State after damaging high winds
Controversy ahead of NYC public advocate special election
Search for suspect who raped woman at Bronx motel
EXCLUSIVE: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
Kim readies for Trump after marathon journey, warm welcome
NYC teacher named finalist for $1M Global Teacher Prize
Show More
Molotov cocktail thrown into truck with man inside in Harlem
Subway escalator buckles, shreds during morning commute
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
Video: Truck driven on sidewalk in front of school to bypass traffic
Police: 5 people found dead inside Pennsylvania apartment
More News