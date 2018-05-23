FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese spot Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee debuts in the East Village

Photo: Zen Yai Noodles & Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Vietnamese spot offering pho, sandwiches, snacks and coffee has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 518 E. Sixth St. in the East Village and is the second restaurant from the owners of Zen Yai in Sunnyside, Queens.

The menu has a focus on pho, featuring the restaurant's signature beef broth as well as vegetarian and chicken options. Vermicelli noodle salads, banh mi and snacks like fried fish balls, steamed dumplings and curry puffs are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Pei W., who praised the pork belly banh mi and lychee longan in one review, went back again for a Mother's Day celebration. "Thank you for your beautiful spring roll platter and mixed appetizer platter. You made our Mother's Day more flavorful!"

Yelper Troy P. wrote of the rare eye-of-round steak pho with extra meat, "It was a legit bowl of pho. ... The interior is bright and cheery -- a total step up from the drab dumpling place it replaces."

"Love the signature pho," Jiang L. wrote. "The big noodle has a soft and silky texture, which is different from what I've ever had before. I'll for sure come back for a second time."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee is open from noon-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News