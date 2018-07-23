FOOD & DRINK

New Vish hummus bar serves up vegetarian fare in Greenwich Village

Photo: Shay V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Middle Eastern fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Vish, the fresh arrival is located at 59 E. Eighth St. in Greenwich Village, with another branch in Brooklyn.

This kosher and vegetarian hummus bar grinds its chickpeas after each order is placed. The resulting Israeli-style hummus is served warm in Yemeni pita bread topped with items like Egyptian beans, shakshuka, eggplant, mushrooms, vegan shawarma, hard-boiled eggs and falafel. A side salad of cubed cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, mixed nuts, lemon juice and olive oil completes the meal.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Richard B. wrote, "I'm a hummus lover and eat it with almost anything and anytime of the day. I have also traveled to the Middle East several times and dined at some of the best authentic spots. And this is by far some of the best hummus you will ever taste."

And Eli G. wrote, "Probably the most authentic Israeli-styled hummus in NYC. And that's saying something."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vish is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
