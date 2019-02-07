New Williamsburg Japanese spot Hanon opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Japanese fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Hanon, the fresh arrival is located at 436 Union Ave. in Williamsburg.
Specializing in hot and cold udon, Hanon offers a wide range of options -- including a chicken breast udon with mushrooms, a simmered beef udon with onion, as well as veggie and seafood topped options. Also expect a variety of appetizers, like the shrimp tempura and avocado salad, and desserts.
The new addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Octavian C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "Really great appetizers. The cabbage steak was amazing. Also the fried eggplant was so good. Definitely try some of their specials. I had the curry udon, and it was flavorful, not overpowering, tasty and filling. Really good quality."
Yelper James D. added, "I love their extensive menu. From the cold udon menu you can choose from an udon made from bamboo leaf and baby barley leaf powders, or regular wheat-style udon. Both are handmade in the store. There's a window attached to the restaurant where you can watch them make it too. You can also add toppings to your udon."
Hanon is now open at 436 Union Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
