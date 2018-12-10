FOOD & DRINK

New Williamsburg museum Sugar & Spice Pop-up opens its doors

A new museum has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Williamsburg, called Sugar & Spice Pop-Up, is located at 58 S. Sixth St.

The holiday pop-up will be open until December 31st. It features a life-sized snow globe, a hot cocoa ball pit, a glow-in-the-dark room and more.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

David W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 2, wrote, "This place is amazing! It's a cozy little pop-up centered around all things fun and festive. Everything is holiday themed and interactive, from the piles of presents to the giant plush polar bears. Be sure to get tickets in advance online, they don't sell them at the door."

Yelper Sarah A. added, "This is a perfect date spot. We got a little tour when we first entered, and they told us about all the exhibits."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sugar & Spice Pop-Up is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
