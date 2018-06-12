FOOD & DRINK

New Wolfnights brings wraps and more to the West Village

Photo: Wolfnights/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wolfnights, the late-night-focused spot for wraps, has opened its second New York location.

Located at 235 Bleecker St. in the West Village, you'll find creatively flavored flatbreads like turmeric and fennel seed filled with grilled chicken, falafel and grilled portobello. Try the Dire Wolf: fried chicken wrapped in a ginger dough with lamb bacon, melted cheddar, green papaya slaw and spicy pickled peppers.

Sides like grilled Brussels sprouts and tater tots, plus a chocolate and basil milkshake, round out the menu.

With three reviews on Yelp thus far, Wolfnights is off to a great start with 4.5 stars.

J A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 2, said, "Thrilled to have a new late-night place on Bleeker, and quality and inventiveness appears to be a step above. Available sauces were quite good. Especially enjoyed the chunky hot sauce."

Tsvika K. added, "Had the Brothers Grimm, fresh and delicious. Get the smokin' fries, but don't get addicted."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Wolfnights is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
foodHoodlineNew York City
