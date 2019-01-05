FOOD & DRINK

New Woodside Thai spot Thai Nara Halal Restaurant opens its doors

A new Thai and halal spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 64-02 35th Ave. in Woodside, the fresh arrival is called Thai Nara Halal Restaurant.

Choose between a variety of appetizers like chicken lollipops and other Thai classics like the panang curry or the tom yum fried rice. For dessert, try either the fried ice cream or the sweet sticky rice with mango.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Aleaf A. wrote, "My favorite cultural Thai dish is the Pad Thai and theirs is very good and less greasy which is good if you're a health fanatic looking for a good meal."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Thai Nara Halal Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
