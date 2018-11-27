New York City's 3 best spots for high-end Argentine cuisine

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Argentine restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Balvanera
Photo: balvanera/Yelp
Topping the list is Balvanera. Located at 152 Stanton St. (between Norfolk and Clinton streets.) in the Lower East Side, the Argentine spot is the highest rated high-end Argentine restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp.
Balvanera borrows its name from a historic Buenos Aires neighborhood where poets and musicians gather, according to The Daily Meal. Its cuisine is inspired by chef Fernando Navas's experience in Punta Alta, Barcelona, Miami and New York City, according to its website.
Start with the cauliflower and rice croquettes with quince puree and end with a plate of pork, Parmesan and roasted pepper. On the dessert menu, look for gelato and flan, along with a small selection of wine offerings.
2. Buenos Aires
Photo: Anthony F./Yelp
Next up is the East Village's Buenos Aires, situated at 513 E. Sixth St. (between Avenue B and Avenue, A). With four stars out of 459 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Argentine spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
Buenos Aires has a full and authentic selection of Argentine-inspired dishes. Look for the eggplant cured in a medley of herbs and spices to start. For dinner, look for the half-roasted chicken marinated in lemon and herbs. On the dessert list, expect to find crepes, flan and an assortment of bread pudding, along with a selection of wine.
3. Porteno Restaurant
Photo: Nadine L./Yelp
Chelsea's Porteno Restaurant, located at 299 10th Ave. (between 27th and 28th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Argentine spot four stars out of 350 reviews.
According to theNew York Daily News, the restaurant's name can be translated to someone who is a native of Buenos Aires.
On its menu, look for the sauteed blood sausage over polenta with pesto olive oil to start and finish with the pan-seared cod fish with chickpea puree, pistachio chimichurri sauce and sweet potatoes . Other menu offerings include salads, sandwiches, pasta and a small selection of desserts.
Yelper Alex B. wrote, "This is the best calamari I've had. The carbonara was delicious as well if you want a pasta dish sprinkled with light seasoning."