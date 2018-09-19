FOOD & DRINK

New York City's 3 best spots for high-end Brazilian fare

Photo: Churrascaria Plataforma/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a simply sublime Brazilian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best such high-end restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a list of where to venture next time you're looking to splash out on sumptuous steaks and more.

As it turns out, trendy churrascaria, or Brazilian table-carved barbecue, is the name of the game. Read on for the top three contenders.

1. Churrascaria Plataforma



Photo: CHURRASCARIA PLATAFORMA /Yelp

Topping the list is Churrascaria Plataforma. Located at 316 W. 49th St. (between Ninth and Eighth avenues) in Hell's Kitchen, the Brazilian steakhouse is the most popular in New York City, boasting four stars out of 1,228 reviews on Yelp.

Its pricey but lavish spread of unlimited top sirloin, prime rib, bacon-wrapped lamb, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, spare ribs, lamb chops and other carnivorous delights made the Gothamist list of best all-you-can-eat deals back in 2016, and it's remained popular since, with Yelpers praising the high quality and skillful preparation.

2. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse



Photo: Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse/Yelp

Next up is Midtown's Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 40 W. 53rd St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues). With four stars out of 919 reviews on Yelp, the fine-dining churrascaria with 35 locations in the United States has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

For diners new to the churrascaria experience, look for Fogo de Chao's signature steak, the picanha: the prime part of the top sirloin, sliced thin and seasoned with rock salt. Yelpers also recommend the filet mignon and fraldinha, or highly marbled bottom sirloin.

3. Rainhas Churrascaria



Photo: Victor H./Yelp

Last but not least, East Elmhurst's Rainhas Churrascaria, located at 108-01 Northern Blvd., is another top choice. Yelpers give this take on the churrascaria concept four stars out of 548 reviews.

In addition to beef, the spot offers whole suckling pigs (yes, with an apple in their mouths) and a dessert of skewer-roasted pineapple dusted with cinnamon that is especially popular with Yelpers.
