New York City's 5 best budget-friendly bistros for Middle Eastern bites

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable spots around New York City for falafel, shawarma and more, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Manousheh
Photo: Ahmed M./Yelp
Topping the list is Manousheh, named for the Lebanese street-food flatbread. Located at 193 Bleecker St. (between Sixth Avenue and Downing Street) in Greenwich Village, it's the highest rated budget-friendly Middle Eastern restaurant in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp.
"I'm Lebanese and I have to say this is the best manousheh I've ever had outside of Beirut," said Yelper Serene H. of the bakery and snack spot. Others praise the chicken musakkhan wrap with garlic. You can check out the full menu here.
2. Souk El Shater
Photo: Anna L./Yelp
Next up is another Lebanese joint, Sunnyside's Maspeth's Souk El Shater, situated at 43-03 Queens Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option for tasty shawarma and spinach pie.
Yelper's also praise fare like the chicken kebab platters, baba ghanoush, and meat pie (a flatbread topped with beef), along with its friendly service. The spot provides delivery and take-out as well as limited dine-in space.
3. Bakhter Halal Kababs
Photo: Ashmani M./Yelp
Flushing's Bakhter Halal Kababs, located at 68-16 Fresh Meadow Lane, is an all-halal Afghan option for kebab platters and more.
Yelpers give the spot four stars out of 225 reviews for its wide variety of plates with chicken, beef or lamb kofta, tikka or lamb chops served with bread, rice and salad. It also boasts plenty of space inside to seat large parties.
4. Kofte Piyaz
Photo: Akram H./Yelp
Kofte Piyaz, a Turkish coffeehouse and restaurant in Sunset Park, is another inexpensive and well-loved go-to, with four stars out of 191 Yelp reviews.
Reviewers praise its ground meat kofta sandwiches as well as chicken gyros and red lentil soup with crumbled mint leaves. Head over to 881 Fifth Ave. (between 39th and 38th streets.) to see for yourself.
5. Mr Falafel
Photo: Mr Falafel/Yelp
Last but not least, over in Park Slope, there's Mr Falafel, an Egyptian cafe which has earned four stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp for its great service and low prices.
The eponymous falafel gets top billing here, and the house-made hot sauce it's served with is also available for purchase by the bottle. Get your own by heading over to 226 Seventh Ave. (between Third and Fourth streets).