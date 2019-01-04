FOOD & DRINK

New York City's 5 best spots to score budget-friendly Chinese fare

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. | Photo: Jonathan Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a yummy Chinese meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

---

1. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao



Photo: lei c./Yelp

Topping the list is Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. Located at 38-12 Prince St. in Flushing, the Shanghainese spot, which offers specialty food and noodles, is the most popular affordable Chinese restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 3,197 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wah Fung No 1 Fast Food



Photo: quynh n./Yelp

Next up is Chinatown's Wah Fung No 1 Fast Food, situated at 79 Chrystie St. (between Canal and Hester streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,091 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers fast food and noodles, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

3. Vanessa's Dumpling House



Photo: jana l./Yelp

The Lower East Side's Vanessa's Dumpling House, located at 118A Eldridge St. (between Broome and Grand streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Chinese spot four stars out of 2,386 reviews.

4. Shu Jiao Fu Zhou Cuisine Restaurant



Photo: lena j./Yelp

Shu Jiao Fu Zhou Cuisine Restaurant, a Chinese spot in the Lower East Side, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 595 Yelp reviews. Head over to 118 Eldridge St. (between Broome and Grand streets.) to see for yourself.

5. Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles



Photo: alex y./Yelp

Finally, there's Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles, a Chinatown favorite with four stars out of 1,463 reviews. Stop by 1 Doyers St. (between Division Street and St. James Place) to hit up the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Here are New York City's top 5 Vietnamese spots
Chinese eats: 5 new spots to try in New York City
The 5 best Southern spots in New York City
3 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
NJ officers involved in crash, pursuit through residential street
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
7 On Your Side reunites man with lost prized possession
Mom demands answers after 5-year-old son walks out of school
Yorkie boldly snatched from porch of Staten Island home
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
L train announcement leaves some elated, others outraged
Show More
Rescuers use human chain to save 86 puppies from fire
PD: Phone scams targeting elderly LI residents on the rise
At least 20 cars stolen or burglarized in New Jersey town
NJ teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Police: 5 robbed in 'letgo' marketplace app scam on LI
More News