New York City's bagels in the spotlight on National Bagel Day

They're not just a convenient bite for commuters in a rush. Served as part of a sandwich or pizza, bagels can easily carry lunch or dinner. National Bagel Day is a chance to broaden your horizons at one of New York City's best bagel bakeries.
Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top bagel shops around.
1. Best Bagel & Coffee
Photo: michelle n./Yelp
Topping the list is Best Bagel & Coffee. Located at 225 W. 35th St. (between Seventh and Eighth avenues) in Midtown, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and coffee and tea, is the most popular bagel spot in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,661 reviews on Yelp.
2. Russ & Daughters
Photo: libby l./Yelp
Next up is the Lower East Side's Russ & Daughters, situated at 179 E. Houston St. (between East Houston Street and Second Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 1,914 reviews on Yelp, the deli and smokehouse, which offers bagels, smoked fish and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Absolute Bagels
Photo: ahmad a./Yelp
The Upper West Side's Absolute Bagels, located at 2788 Broadway (between 108th Street and End Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers bagels, vegan cream cheeses and more, 4.5 stars out of 1,240 reviews.
4. Ess-a-Bagel
Photo: ess-a-bagel/Yelp
Ess-a-Bagel, a bakery and deli that offers bagels, lox and more in Midtown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,093 Yelp reviews. Head over to 831 Third Ave. (between 51st and 50th streets) to see for yourself.