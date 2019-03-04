New York City's top 3 piano bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top piano bars in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for piano bars.
1. The Ragtrader and Bo Peep Cocktail and Highball Store
PHOTO: THE RAGTRADER & BO PEEP COCKTAIL AND HIGHBALL STORE/YELP
Topping the list is The Ragtrader & Bo Peep Cocktail and Highball Store. Located at 70 W. 36th St. (between Avenue Of The Americas and Fifth Avenue) in Midtown, it's the highest rated piano bar in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp.
2. Shake Rattle N Roll Pianos
Photo: shannon t./Yelp
Next up is Hell's Kitchen's Shake Rattle N Roll Pianos, situated at 306 W. 39th St. (between Ninth and Eighth avenues.) With 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, this piano bar has also proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Rum House
Photo: the rum house/Yelp
The Rum House, located at 228 W. 47th St. in the Theater District, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail-slinging piano bar four stars out of 507 reviews.
---
