New York City's top 5 pasta shops, ranked

Looking to check out the best pasta shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pasta shops in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for pasta shops.

---

1. Vezzo



Topping the list is Murray Hill-Kips Bay's Vezzo, situated at 178 Lexington Ave. (between 30th and 31st streets). With four stars out of 1,169 reviews on Yelp, the pasta shop, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. San Marzano Pasta Fresca



Next up is The East Village's San Marzano Pasta Fresca, located at 117 Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop and Italian spot four stars out of 922 reviews.

3. Nostro Ristorante



Nostro Ristorante, a pasta shop and Italian spot that offers seafood and more in Sunset Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 213 Yelp reviews. Head over to 710 Fifth Ave. (between 22nd and 23rd streets) to see for yourself.

4. Mike's Deli Arthur Avenue



Over in Belmont, check out Mike's Deli Arthur Avenue, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 193 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, pasta shop and caterer spot at 2344 Arthur Ave.

5. Bigoi Venezia



And then there's Bigoi Venezia, an Upper East Side favorite with 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews. Stop by 1415 Second Ave. (between 73rd and 74th streets) to hit up the pasta shop and Italian spot next time you're in the mood.
