New York's first sake brewery opens in Brooklyn

New York has wineries, distilleries and a plethora of craft beer breweries, but now a new kind of brewery.Sake, the Japanese drink that's particularly popular at sushi restaurants, is now being made locally.Brandon Doughan used to develop drugs to combat cancer and heart disease, but these days the biochemist is creating sake."Sake is a bit of science and also some art," he says. Doughan is making craft sake along with his business partner Brian Polen.The two met at a mutual friend's wedding in Japan five years ago.Together they embarked on an extended sake tasting tour in Japan and came up with a plan to make a business out of sake.Now they've opened New York State's first sake brewery.Brooklyn Kura is located in Industry City. They use American rice and New York water, and already offer eight varieties. Their product is unpasteurized, which means it must be refrigerated.So for now they're not doing much distribution, but you can experience the sake first hand at their tap room which is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays.----------