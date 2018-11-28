Nike opens six-story flagship store in Midtown: Nike NYC

A well-known shoe and sportswear store has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 650 Fifth Ave. (at 52nd St.) in Midtown, the new addition is called Nike NYC.
Among the many bells and whistles of this six-story flagship store is the Nike Speed Shop, described on Nike's website as "an entire floor that uses local data to stock its shelves, and restock them based on what the community wants." And the Nike Expert Studio, on the top floor of the store, allows visitors to collaborate with a staff member to get the fit and function they want from their apparel, providing "one-on-one service that local Nike members can book in-store and on the Nike app."
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Nike NYC has made a promising start.
Elaine W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 20, wrote, "The products were new and innovative, just what you'd expect with the Nike brand. There are little codes to scan within the store for certain products/styles to see the store's stock availability, without having to look for a staff member. There is a lot to see and experience at this store."
Yelper Devonta W. added, "The new Nike NYC store is really innovative. It's hard not to get lost in the excitement of the new concept store. They had a really great selection of men's apparel that I hadn't seen before."
Head on over to check it out: Nike NYC is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
