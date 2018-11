Have fun and make this easy app your own with your own favorite ingredients!1 box of frozen Phyllo doughAsparagus Spears (thinner are better in this recipe)Melted butterGrated Parmesan Cheese1. Preheat oven to 3752. Snap the bottom off the Asparagus spears3. Blanch the Asparagus spears quickly in hot boiling water - you want these crispy and snappy4. Drop the asparagus in a bowl of ice cubes and water to preserve crispness and color... dry thoroughly5. Unwrap one package of defrosted phyllo dough6. Lay one sheet of phyllo on work surface, brush with melted butter7. Layer another sheet of phyllo on top, brush with melted butter8. Lay two thin asparagus spears on top of phyllo dough9. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese10. Roll up the asparagus in the dough - tucking in ends like an egg roll or burrito first11. Brush tops of your roll with melted butter12. Bake until golden brown about 15 -20 minutes13. Cut in half to serve with a dipping sauce.My sister-in-law gave me this recipe over Thanksgiving made a dip of mayo, horseradish , whole grain mustard and capers. It was delicious!I'm going to make variations of this recipe with prosciutto or with spinach and feta etc.Cheers !For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!