Nina Pineda's holiday appetizer: Crispy Phyllo Asparagus & Parmesan Wraps

Nina Pineda's holiday appetizer: Crispy Phyllo Asparagus & Parmesan Wraps

Bring these easy Phyllo asparagus wraps to any holiday gathering!

Have fun and make this easy app your own with your own favorite ingredients!

Ingredients
1 box of frozen Phyllo dough
Asparagus Spears (thinner are better in this recipe)
Melted butter
Grated Parmesan Cheese

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375

2. Snap the bottom off the Asparagus spears
3. Blanch the Asparagus spears quickly in hot boiling water - you want these crispy and snappy
4. Drop the asparagus in a bowl of ice cubes and water to preserve crispness and color... dry thoroughly
5. Unwrap one package of defrosted phyllo dough
6. Lay one sheet of phyllo on work surface, brush with melted butter
7. Layer another sheet of phyllo on top, brush with melted butter
8. Lay two thin asparagus spears on top of phyllo dough
9. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese

10. Roll up the asparagus in the dough - tucking in ends like an egg roll or burrito first
11. Brush tops of your roll with melted butter
12. Bake until golden brown about 15 -20 minutes
13. Cut in half to serve with a dipping sauce.

My sister-in-law gave me this recipe over Thanksgiving made a dip of mayo, horseradish , whole grain mustard and capers. It was delicious!

I'm going to make variations of this recipe with prosciutto or with spinach and feta etc.

Cheers !

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
