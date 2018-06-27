HOLIDAY RECIPES

Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 3)

Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks

Watch to see how 7 On Your Side reporter Nina Pineda makes the traditional Filipino street food -- and look out for the secret ingredient she adds at the end! (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Need a way to get the kids out of the pool? Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks will do the trick.

Watch to see how Nina makes the traditional Filipino street food -- and look out for the secret ingredient she adds at the end!

Ingredients:
2 lbs Pork Butt or Pork Shoulder (slice into 1/2 ribbons)
1 cup of Soy Sauce
1 cup of Rice Wine Vinegar
1 cup of Brown Sugar
1/2 cup Ginger ale or Sprite
4 Garlic (minced)
(Secret basting ingredient: Banana Ketchup)

Directions:
1. Combine marinade ingredients. Stir until sugar dissolves. Reserve some marinade for basting.
2. Add pork pieces into the marinade to coat well.
3. Marinate overnight or at least for 1/2 hour.
4. Thread Pork onto bamboo skewer sticks soaked in water for a while (so they don't burn).
5. Grill over medium high heat turning frequently. When meat starts to color, start basting with reserved marinate mixed with 1/2 cup of banana ketchup. (This is available at most Asian markets). Or you can just use regular ketchup.

Serve and enjoy!

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipesummersummer foods
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Lucy Yang's cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak
Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day July 4
Delicious BBQ ribs with Heather O'Rourke for your summer party
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News