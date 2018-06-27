N.J. Burkett's holiday recipe is Pasta e Fagioli. See the recipe below.- 3 cans of cannellini beans, drained and rinsed- 1 large can of crushed tomatoes- 4 cloves of garlic, minced- 1/2 sweet onion, minced- Extra virgin olive oil- White wine- White flour- Salt- Ground black pepper- Red pepper flakes- Sprig of fresh rosemary- 2 cups of pasta- 2 links of spicy Italian sausage, boiled and thinly sliced*- 3 liters of water1. Heat garlic and onions in a large cooking pot with one-half cup of olive oil until sizzling2. Add 2 tablespoons of white flour3. After 1 minute, add the 3 liters of water and allow it to boil4. Once boiling, add the crushed tomatoes, the cannellini beans, the red pepper and black pepper, 2 tablespoons of salt, 1/4 cup of white wine, the sausages and the rosemary5. Allow the soup to simmer on medium heat for 30 minutes, then add 2 cups of pasta (Any type of small pasta is suitable. I use lumachine, made in Italy by Garofalo.)6. After 15-30 minutes, the soup should be thick and ready to serveInspired by and adapted from celebrity chef, Lidia Bastianich. She's brilliant!Check out the video above to see how N.J. makes his Pasta e Fagioli.