New Jersey's 'Chef Dion' celebrates 1 year since start of food program

Dioniscio Cucuta is affectionately known as 'Chef Dion.'
He noticed his community was facing mounting hardships during the onset of the pandemic and started a program to provide families with fresh food.
So, he used his background as a chef and a former football coach to rally support for food donations.
On Tuesday, he marked one year of running a food program that has served 250,000 meals to the people of Englewood.
"I thank god for us being able to do this. We're here every Tuesday, we're not stopping -- the only time we're stopping is when the food runs out," Cucata said.
Chef Dion is no stranger to community outreach. He is also a marine who created a mentoring program to help disabled combat veterans.
----------
