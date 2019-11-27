FLANDERS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Since 1948, Ashley Farms has been raising over 7,000 turkeys, annually, and bringing families all over New Jersey and the Tri-state area a farm-to-table Thanksgiving dinner.
The fourth-generation family farm, founded by Hubert and Muriel Ashley, started on a 20-acre property with just a few turkeys and has grown over the years into a 170-acre farm. In addition to turkeys, Ashley Farm also grows pumpkins, tomatoes, corn, squash, and other goods.
The turkeys are brought in as day-old chicks from a hatchery in West Virginia and are fed a combination of homegrown corn, vitamins, soybean meals, and water.
"These are high-quality turkeys more so than what you would get at grocery stores. They're not injected with anything, they're not fed any steroids to make them grow faster. They grow at a natural rate," said Scott Ashley, one of the managers at Ashley Farms.
The turkeys are fully grown at 18-23 weeks and range in size from 14-45 pounds. They are available from September to December, and fresh-frozen turkeys are available for sale year-round.
"The turkeys are important to us. From when they're a day-old to the minute they go out the door to your home, we take really good care of them. They're not just money, they're our livelihood," said Aimee Ashley Myers, manager of Ashley Farms.
For more information about Ashley Farm's Turkeys, visit their website.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
New Jersey farm brings a farm-to-table Thanksgiving dinner to families in the Tri-state area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News