New Jersey family-owned fudge shop has been making chocolates since 1961

FLEMINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Fudge Shoppe, a family-owned chocolate business founded by Allen and Anna Burry in Flemington, NJ has been delighting residents and visitors with their handcrafted chocolate goods since 1961.
Inside the barn-shaped building - previously police barracks - you can find traditional creams, caramels, nuggets, jellies, chocolate covered nuts, truffles, dairy-free chocolates, peanut brittle, and more!
"My dad had the vision to turn this into a Fudge Shoppe - which is something he grew up doing - he grew up in the chocolate industry. He decided to buy this building and renovate it with my mom and some friends and he turned it into this building that we see today. Although it's changed over the years, the core of who we are has stayed the same," said Susan Gilchrest, owner and Vice President of The Fudge Shoppe.
Rich Gilchrest, a 30-year candy maker and President of the Fudge Shoppe is proud that most of their goods are made in-house and served fresh for their customers all year round.
"When we're cooking it we get to impact the flavor points and the texture points, it's not made 1,500 miles away, three months ago by somebody we don't even know. We look into the eyes of our customers every single day and we're listening to them," said Gilchrest.
The Gilchrest's love being a part of family celebrations, baptisms, Christmas events, and community events through their chocolates, and hope to continue serving their customers for many years to come.
"We hope that we add value to every customer that comes through the door and to our community," said Susan Gilchrest.
