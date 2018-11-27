LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken, as long as it's not Chick-fil-A.
Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus, "based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community."
The fast-food chain was included -- and reportedly won -- in previous surveys.
Chick-fil-A has supported Christian values, stating its corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."
Still, the company says it has "no policy of discrimination against any group."
Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a "form of exclusion," but the school says it wanted to be "faithful to our values of inclusion."
The university plans to hold a campus forum on the issue.
Chick-fil-A has not returned a message seeking comment.
