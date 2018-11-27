Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken, as long as it's not Chick-fil-A.Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus, "based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community."The fast-food chain was included -- and reportedly won -- in previous surveys.Chick-fil-A has supported Christian values, stating its corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."Still, the company says it has "no policy of discrimination against any group."Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a "form of exclusion," but the school says it wanted to be "faithful to our values of inclusion."The university plans to hold a campus forum on the issue.Chick-fil-A has not returned a message seeking comment.----------