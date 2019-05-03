7 on your side investigation

Non-profit promotes food justice, supports urban gardeners with annual plant sale

EMBED <>More Videos

Grow NYC helps over 600 community gardens and over 700 school gardens in all five boroughs.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2019 Annual Spring Plant Sale put on by GrowNYC, a non-profit promoting affordable, locally grown food, marked an unofficial start to the growing season for many of New York City's urban gardeners.

Friday morning, College Avenue Garden in the Bronx was bustling with community farmers picking up seedlings for the season ahead of a predicted rainstorm.

According to organizers, the two-day event will serve more than 600 different community groups and school gardens in all five boroughs.

A plant sale was also held in Brooklyn in late April.

The yearly tradition has gone on for over three decades in an effort to increase food justice in New York City.

"It's about equality for all New Yorkers," said Grow NYC Director of the Gardens Gerard Lordahl. "No matter what neighborhood, no matter what socioeconomic background you come from, everyone should have access to healthy seasonal food."

After 4 p.m. Saturday, Grow NYC will open the event to members of the public to purchase any plants left behind by the community gardeners.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.



DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly: Jim Hoffer: Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc Twitter: @NYCinvestigates Danielle Leigh Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist Twttier: @DanielleNLeigh

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york city7 on your side investigation7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Family blames DA for not charging texting driver in fatal crash
7 On Your Side: Teacher on tape verbally abusing students
HUD administrator shines light on crumbling NYCHA housing
Long Island district struggles to serve surge in migrant students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-day-old baby fatally stabbed in NJ, mom charged with murder
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Driver fights back after getting ticket for digital insurance
Man arrested in violent home invasion at 'RHONJ' star's house
Macy's 4th of July fireworks to launch from Brooklyn Bridge
Lawsuit: Doc operated on wrong eye, did 2nd surgery in recovery
3 infected with Legionnaires' disease at NJ senior center
Show More
Stranger picks up dinner tab for 11 teens going to prom
Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped outside Bronx building
Woman welcomed to new home by gator ringing doorbell
83-year-old woman found murdered in Brooklyn apartment
Mother who paid $6.5M to college scammer says she was duped
More TOP STORIES News