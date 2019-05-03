NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 2019 Annual Spring Plant Sale put on by GrowNYC, a non-profit promoting affordable, locally grown food, marked an unofficial start to the growing season for many of New York City's urban gardeners.
Friday morning, College Avenue Garden in the Bronx was bustling with community farmers picking up seedlings for the season ahead of a predicted rainstorm.
According to organizers, the two-day event will serve more than 600 different community groups and school gardens in all five boroughs.
A plant sale was also held in Brooklyn in late April.
The yearly tradition has gone on for over three decades in an effort to increase food justice in New York City.
"It's about equality for all New Yorkers," said Grow NYC Director of the Gardens Gerard Lordahl. "No matter what neighborhood, no matter what socioeconomic background you come from, everyone should have access to healthy seasonal food."
After 4 p.m. Saturday, Grow NYC will open the event to members of the public to purchase any plants left behind by the community gardeners.
Non-profit promotes food justice, supports urban gardeners with annual plant sale
