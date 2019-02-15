FOOD & DRINK

Noodles in New York City: 3 new spots to try

Wagamama. | Photo: Laurie L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best new noodles in New York City? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some noodles.

Pho Bar


82 W. Third St., Greenwich Village
PHOTO: MANDA BEAR B./YELP

Pho Bar is a Vietnamese spot, offering noodles and more.

The spot offers pho with beef dumplings and rice noodles, a grilled lemongrass pho with chicken broth, a portobello mushroom pho with bok choy, daikon and vegetable broth and more. (Check out the full menu here.)

Pho Bar currently holds four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.

Henry T. noted, "The service was immaculate, the staff was courteous and most importantly, the food was decadent. My party and I ordered the spring rolls and Brussels sprouts as appetizers and both were seasoned wonderfully."

Pho Bar is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Wagamama


605 Third Ave., Murray Hill
PHOTO: LAURIE L./YELP

Wagamama is an Asian fusion spot, offering noodles and more.

This is the third NYC Wagamama location, with the other two in the East Village and Flatiron. The restaurant also has three locations in the Boston area.

While it offers meat dishes like chicken and short rib ramen, there is also a vegan menu featuring tofu ramen, vegetable tempura and more. (View the menu here.)

Wagamama currently holds four stars out of ten reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Yosa Y., who reviewed wagamama on Feb. 9, wrote, "I'm obsessed! The Korean barbecue beef bao was amazing. The ramen was excellent. Get the banana katsu with ice cream for dessert!"

Wagamama is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Dun Huang


320 Lexington Ave., Murray Hill
Photo: kiki c./Yelp

Dun Huang is a Chinese spot, offering noodles and more.

This is the Grand Central location of the chain restaurant, with other locations in the Upper West Side, East Village, Brooklyn, New Jersey and Queens. Try the braised beef noodles with a spicy brown sauce, or the lamb noodle soup with sliced lamb meat and scallions. (View the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 65 reviews on Yelp, Dun Huang has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Millie S. noted, "This is one of my new favorite Chinese restaurants in the city! The food is actually authentic. I loved every single dish we got here."

Dun Huang is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
