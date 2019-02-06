FOOD & DRINK

Norman Cafe brings vegetarian and vegan fare to Greenpoint

Photo: Jocelyn D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new vegetarian and vegan spot, offering coffee, sandwiches and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Greenpoint, called Norman Cafe, is located at 93 Norman Ave.

The menu features breakfast plates, sandwiches, bowls, burgers and more. Look for diverse options like the garden wrap with falafel, portobello, kale, cherry tomatoes and hummus; a barbecue jackfruit burger with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and vegan sriracha aioli; and the tomato basil soup. (View the full menu here.)

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Brittney H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 30, wrote, "You've gotta try the Mexican bowl or the vegan BLT. Great quality food, and they deliver fast, too! You have to try the lentil soup, too. Divine."

Yelper Dan R. added, "Delicious veg options. Definitely coming back to try a few more. Especially the barbecue jackfruit."

Head on over to check it out: Norman Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
