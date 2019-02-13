North Fork Restaurant brings New American fare to The West Village

A new New American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called North Fork Restaurant, the fresh addition is located at 122 Christopher St. in the West Village.
The restaurant offers brunch and dinner. The menu features a grilled octopus with avocado, tomatillo puree and pineapple ginger salsa, a duck with beet hash and onion jam and roasted frog legs with lemon and garlic. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, North Fork Restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Brad G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "We started with the Brussels sprouts with bacon and garlic. They were deliciously roasted and crispy with a nice saltiness that hit the spot. We then continued onto the slow grilled lamb chops, which were tender and juicy."
And Patrick S. wrote, "North Fork was great! I had a cauliflower crusted pie and diver scallops. It was so delicious."
Head on over to check it out: North Fork Restaurant is open from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City