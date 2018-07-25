Nosh on noodles and more at Midtown East's new Teppen Ramen

Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in Manhattan's Midtown East. Located at 159 E. 55th St., the newcomer is called Teppen Ramen. It's cash-only, but stays open late at night most days, for those in need of a hearty midnight meal.
The menu offers four choices of broth: shio, shoyu, spicy miso and spicy miso with butter. All bowls come with chashu pork and a seasoned softboiled egg, as well as other toppings like sesame scallions, bamboo shoots and wood ear mushrooms.
Appetizers like crispy takoyaki (octopus balls) are also available, and the lunch special allows diners to add favorite Japanese side dishes to their bowl of ramen, such as rice bowls topped with more chashu pork or with grated yam over tuna.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 130 reviews on Yelp so far, Teppen Ramen has debuted to plenty of praise. (For a limited time, the restaurant is offering a one-time discounted bowl of ramen for any customer who leaves a Yelp review.)
Christina Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "The service was great and the ramen was delicious! I like how the pork bun wasn't too sweet like other places. It was more savory. The wait time was also not long."
And Jonathan C. wrote, "The spicy miso ramen was solid, good depth of flavor, a little sweeter than usual. The noodles were on point, the egg was perfectly soft boiled but you only get one half, and the pork was very good, just the right amount of fat and the lean part was tender, but you only get one piece. ... The owner was cool adding more meat and egg if you asked."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Teppen Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.-3:45 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
