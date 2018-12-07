FOOD & DRINK

NuNoodle opens its doors in the East Village

Photo: Alexis O./Yelp

By Hoodline
If noodles are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called NuNoodle, the fresh arrival is located at 130 First Ave. in the East Village.

The restaurant's original location is in Queens. The menu features braised shiitake mushrooms, pan fried dumplings, meatball noodle soup, a roast pork rice bowl and more. (View all the offerings here.)

NuNoodle has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Alexis O., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 4, wrote, "It was delicious! The soup warmed us up on a cold night, and the pork chop was so crispy and tender. The noodles had a good texture, and the soup was so flavorful. For $12, I was full and really satisfied. I highly recommend the pork chop rice bowl and their beef stew noodle soup. (And their Taiwanese sausage!)"

Yelper Julia F. added, "It's clean and quick, and most importantly, delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. NuNoodle is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
