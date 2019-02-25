FOOD & DRINK

NY Bagel Cafe & Deli debuts in Gravesend

By Hoodline
A new bagel shop has opened in the neighborhood. Located at 501 Kings Highway in Gravesend, the fresh addition is called NY Bagel Cafe & Deli.

The spot -- which has locations across the region -- offers a variety of bagel and cream cheese flavors, including everything, cinnamon raisin, French toast and blueberry. It also serves up sandwiches and wraps, including roast beef and cheddar with horseradish sauce, pastrami with Swiss cheese on rye, a Cuban sandwich with grilled turkey, ham, provolone and mustard, and more. (View the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Fei Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, "Like the food and service! The bagels are the best. One of the best: chicken pesto on panini."

Yelper Teo B. added, "I love this spot! The bagels are to-die-for."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: NY Bagel Cafe & Deli is open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

