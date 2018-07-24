LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --A cafe in Manhattan serves up desserts that are almost too cute to eat.
Located in the heart of NYC's Little Italy and Soho, Sweet Moment NYC, tucked into a quirky space on Mott Street, is known for its Korean-inspired "creamart" drinks.
Sweet Moment represents some of the best Baristas in the city with amazing latte art skills.
The cafe makes several colorful flavors of the drink -- like matcha, taro and Thai -- and each is topped with an adorable, carefully made animal's face etched from cream.
Unlike latte art, "creamart" uses a cold caffeinated base, like cold brew or iced tea, and cream instead of microfoam.
Need more sweet? Sweet Moment also makes towering bingsoos, a dessert made with milk shaved ice.
The most impressive of the bunch is the watermelon, a $19 dish that uses half a watermelon shell to hold a mountain of shaved ice and watermelon balls topped with rainbow jelly, chocolate chips, ice cream, a cookie and more!
Come stop by and get ready for your Sweet Moment in Littly Italy, New York City.
Treat yo self with more mouth-watering, delicious Neighborhood Treats!