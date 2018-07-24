NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Sweet Moment in Little Italy makes the New York City's cutest coffee treats

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

This cafe makes the cutest treats

Sweet Moments in Little Italy makes the city's cutest treats!

Alex Meier
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
A cafe in Manhattan serves up desserts that are almost too cute to eat.

Located in the heart of NYC's Little Italy and Soho, Sweet Moment NYC, tucked into a quirky space on Mott Street, is known for its Korean-inspired "creamart" drinks.

Sweet Moment represents some of the best Baristas in the city with amazing latte art skills.

The cafe makes several colorful flavors of the drink -- like matcha, taro and Thai -- and each is topped with an adorable, carefully made animal's face etched from cream.

Unlike latte art, "creamart" uses a cold caffeinated base, like cold brew or iced tea, and cream instead of microfoam.

Need more sweet? Sweet Moment also makes towering bingsoos, a dessert made with milk shaved ice.

The most impressive of the bunch is the watermelon, a $19 dish that uses half a watermelon shell to hold a mountain of shaved ice and watermelon balls topped with rainbow jelly, chocolate chips, ice cream, a cookie and more!

Come stop by and get ready for your Sweet Moment in Littly Italy, New York City.

Treat yo self with more mouth-watering, delicious Neighborhood Treats!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood treatsoriginalscoffeeice creamNew York CitySoHoLittle Italy
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
3 brothers make healthy chocolate at Bronx factory
Lines circle block as famous bakery closes its doors
'Alice in Wonderland' pop up bar hides in double-decker bus
Chicken parm pizza is an Italian food lover's dream
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Consumer Reports: Healthy foods you can overdo
New restaurant Thai Festival now open in Boerum Hill
Neon-lit Mexican spot Taco Electrico debuts in Union Square
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Recording released of discussion between Trump and Cohen
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News