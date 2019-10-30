Food & Drink

New York City expected to pass bill banning foie gras

NEW YORK -- The sale of foie gras in New York City is about to be a faux pas.

City council members on Wednesday are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops.

A majority of council members have signed on to the bill, which also has the support of animal welfare advocates and other critics who say producing it involved force-feeding a bird by sticking a tube down its throat.

But vendors say it could mean trouble for farms outside the city that are premier U.S. producers of the French delicacy.

The bill would impose a $1,000 fine and up to one year behind bars on any restaurateur or grocery store owner who sells foie gras.

California banned the delicacy in 2012. It was challenged in federal court, but a federal appeals court eventually upheld the ban. Chicago banned foie gras in 2006, but the ordinance was repealed two years later.

Other animal-friendly bills are also expected to be approved at Wednesday's meeting, including a bill prohibiting carriage horses from working in temperatures above 90 degrees and a ban on the sale, capture or possession of pigeons.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityducklaws
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach home
MTA to begin inspection blitz after more falling debris in Queens
World Series Game 6: Running with bats, controversial interference call
AccuWeather: Turning milder with spotty drizzle
Truck crashes into scaffolding at Williamsburg building
Show More
Teen to file $5M lawsuit against NYPD, officer after punch in face
7 On Your Side Investigates final moments before NJ plane crash
Residents run toward disaster to help neighbors after plane crash
Grandfather arrested in death of toddler on cruise ship
Falling debris smashes into car of livery cab driver in Queens
More TOP STORIES News