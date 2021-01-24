NYC Restaurant Week returns with take-out, delivery only

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9888092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former straphanger Dr. Anthony Fauci had a special message just for MTA workers: get the COVID vaccine.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Restaurant Week gets underway Monday -- even without indoor dining -- to encourage New Yorkers to support the dining community during a critical time.This year's event is called Restaurant Week To Go and a record-breaking 570 restaurants across the five boroughs will participateEvery eatery will offer at least one bargain $20.21 takeout or delivery meal of lunch or dinner with one side dish.In light of COVID-19 restrictions, many restaurants will offer takeout and delivery for the first time.Organizer NYC & Company waived fees for participating restaurants this year amid the pandemic.There are 200 more restaurants participating this year than ever before in any Restaurant Week going as far back as 1992."Restaurants and restaurant workers need our support now more than ever, so it was important to us that all eateries across the five boroughs had the opportunity to participate in this program aimed at increasing local support. We are thrilled that more than 570 restaurants have signed on, and we are grateful to each of them for coming together to showcase NYC's world-class cuisine during this reimagined NYC Restaurant Week. And to New Yorkers we say make plans to do your part - order often and be generous with gratuities," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.Leading restaurateurs and restaurants participating in this year's program include: José Andrés (Mercado Little Spain); Joe Bastianich (Babbo, Casa Mono, Eataly, Lupa); Tren'ness Woods-Black (Sylvia's); Daniel Boulud (Bar Boulud, Epicerie Boulud); Andrew Carmellini (Bar Primi, The Dutch, Lafayette, Leuca, Locanda Verde, Westlight); Leah Cohen (Pig & Khao); Lisa Fernandes (Sweet Chili); Daniel Kruger (Loring Place); Keith McNally (Minetta Tavern, Morandi, Pastis); Danny Meyer (Blue Smoke, Daily Provisions, Gramercy Tavern, Intersect by Lexus, Marta, Tacocina, Union Square Cafe); Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster); Ed Schoenfeld (RedFarm); Stephen Starr (El Vez, Pastis, Upland); Michael Stillman (Quality Eats); Jean-Georges Vongerichten (The Fulton, JoJo, Mercer Kitchen, Nougatine, Perry Street); Melba Wilson (Melba's).To further support the restaurants, the following delivery platforms have agreed to discount commissions or waive their fees during the promotional period: Seamless and Grubhub, BentoBox, Bbot and Tock.The event runs Jan. 25-31.to search participating restaurants starting Monday.----------